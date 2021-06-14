JT Stratford LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

JT Stratford LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of JT Stratford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,202,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $419,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $76.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,508. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.89. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $78.41.

