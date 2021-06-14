JT Stratford LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 131.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,742 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.9% of JT Stratford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $7.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $617.57. 474,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,198,528. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $652.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $594.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.70 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total value of $819,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,904,588. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $467.86.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

