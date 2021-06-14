JT Stratford LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

JT Stratford LLC cut its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 946,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,655,000 after acquiring an additional 81,579 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 30.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 262,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,890,000 after acquiring an additional 61,848 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,589,000. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 67.1% in the first quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 113,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after buying an additional 45,737 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.06.

NYSE SPG traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $133.66. 30,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,175. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $136.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.08%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

