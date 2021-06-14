JT Stratford LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Management Associates NY lifted its position in PayPal by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 4,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $396,721,000 after acquiring an additional 721,274 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 786,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $191,049,000 after acquiring an additional 93,026 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $272.48. 199,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,439,195. The firm has a market cap of $320.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.14. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.22 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

