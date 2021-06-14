JT Stratford LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,655 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Associates NY lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 2,527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,001,290 shares of the software company’s stock worth $475,983,000 after acquiring an additional 115,720 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 725,270 shares of the software company’s stock worth $344,772,000 after acquiring an additional 28,895 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $18.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $560.25. 120,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,739. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.80. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.00 and a 52 week high of $545.20. The company has a market capitalization of $267.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.48.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

