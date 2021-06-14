JT Stratford LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 558.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $52,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.62. 56,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,468. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.74. 3M has a 1-year low of $148.80 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

