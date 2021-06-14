JT Stratford LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

JT Stratford LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.9% of JT Stratford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.63. 100,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,742,672. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

