JT Stratford LLC Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

JT Stratford LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,262 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.0% of JT Stratford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.21. The company had a trading volume of 138,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,664,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.65.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

