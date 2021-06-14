JT Stratford LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,147 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.2% of JT Stratford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $244,728,611.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,198,120.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,301,952 shares of company stock worth $1,731,611,404 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Walmart stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,634,045. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.35. The firm has a market cap of $392.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

