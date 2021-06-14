JT Stratford LLC Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

JT Stratford LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,502 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.2% of JT Stratford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 649.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $96,529,000 after buying an additional 24,711 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,247,210 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $190,774,000 after acquiring an additional 91,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 53,726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.96. The stock had a trading volume of 199,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,672,074. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

