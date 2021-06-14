JT Stratford LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.3% of JT Stratford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. JT Stratford LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $104.91. 3,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,421. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.80. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $113.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.