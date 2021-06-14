JT Stratford LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

JT Stratford LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.23. 4,256,204 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.10.

