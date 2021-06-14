JT Stratford LLC Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.8% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. WBI Investments lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 436.7% during the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 105,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 85,767 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,390,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,948,000 after purchasing an additional 205,368 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,614,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.07.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,099,783. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.32. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $202.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.