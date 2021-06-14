JT Stratford LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,633,000 after buying an additional 7,287,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,412,000 after buying an additional 2,155,052 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,961,000 after buying an additional 1,201,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after purchasing an additional 732,746 shares in the last quarter.

RSP traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,806. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $98.06 and a 1 year high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

