JT Stratford LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 167.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,038 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of JT Stratford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. JT Stratford LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 79,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 25,214 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,188,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,046,000 after acquiring an additional 90,237 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,983. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

