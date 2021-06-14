JT Stratford LLC Sells 4,772 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

JT Stratford LLC lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,193,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,235,221,000 after buying an additional 219,715 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,997,940 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $882,982,000 after buying an additional 93,766 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% during the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 170,707 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,278,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 119.2% during the first quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 44,973 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after buying an additional 24,454 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $335.40. 346,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,350,303. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $338.30. The stock has a market cap of $951.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.37.
In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total transaction of $1,753,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,985,645 shares of company stock worth $619,571,257 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KGI Securities started coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.
Facebook Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).
Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.