JT Stratford LLC Sells 4,772 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

JT Stratford LLC lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,193,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,235,221,000 after buying an additional 219,715 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,997,940 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $882,982,000 after buying an additional 93,766 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% during the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 170,707 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,278,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 119.2% during the first quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 44,973 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after buying an additional 24,454 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $335.40. 346,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,350,303. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $338.30. The stock has a market cap of $951.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.37.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total transaction of $1,753,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,985,645 shares of company stock worth $619,571,257 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KGI Securities started coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

