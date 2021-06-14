JT Stratford LLC Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

JT Stratford LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,407 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.9% of JT Stratford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $164.37. The stock had a trading volume of 120,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,731,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.09. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

