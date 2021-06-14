Julien Mininberg Sells 5,344 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HELE traded down $5.09 on Monday, hitting $222.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,289. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,124,000 after acquiring an additional 55,668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 983,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,420,000 after buying an additional 72,590 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,354,000 after buying an additional 194,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,168,000 after buying an additional 155,220 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.