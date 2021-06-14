JulSwap (JULD) Price Reaches $0.0496 on Top Exchanges

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $22.79 million and $1.07 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0496 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00062890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00168323 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 42.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.00185788 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.64 or 0.01034341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,432.39 or 1.00135367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 459,215,411 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.