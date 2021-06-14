Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Shares Acquired by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,878 shares during the quarter. Kaleyra comprises approximately 1.4% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Kaleyra worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLR. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kaleyra by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Kaleyra by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,173,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 237,700 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Kaleyra in the 4th quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, North Run Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 718,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 68,307 shares during the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

In related news, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 11,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $133,111.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,838 shares of company stock valued at $384,298. Company insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of KLR opened at $12.32 on Monday. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaleyra Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.