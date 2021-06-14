KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

KALV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, VP Michael David Smith sold 10,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $257,960.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,960.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 8,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $268,436.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,994 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,524. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after acquiring an additional 198,646 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $28.74 on Monday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.99.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

