Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to report $25.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.50 million and the highest is $25.87 million. Kamada posted sales of $33.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year sales of $99.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.20 million to $102.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $84.68 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $88.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

KMDA stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. Kamada has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $262.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kamada during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Kamada during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Kamada by 56.2% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kamada by 20.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kamada during the first quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

