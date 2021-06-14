KARMA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,269.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded 34.9% higher against the dollar. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $65.72 million and $1,269.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006685 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000096 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00115298 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars.

