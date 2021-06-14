Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.88.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $135.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.31. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $69.58 and a 52 week high of $146.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 1.86.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,768,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $451,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $3,224,610. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

