Katalyo (KTLYO) Trading Down 10.9% This Week

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $270,172.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00062519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00168746 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.23 or 0.00187639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $435.90 or 0.01087262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,076.70 or 0.99963802 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars.

