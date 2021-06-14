Kava.io (KAVA) Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for about $3.95 or 0.00009838 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava.io has a total market cap of $277.28 million and approximately $192.65 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00037480 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $91.15 or 0.00226936 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008090 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00034308 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,601.15 or 0.03986505 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 134,066,797 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

