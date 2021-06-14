Keep Network Hits Market Capitalization of $278.02 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Keep Network has traded 92% higher against the dollar. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $278.02 million and $15.81 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00062779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00022328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.24 or 0.00787737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00084210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.03 or 0.07948001 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 529,584,482 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

