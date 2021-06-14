Keep Network (KEEP) Price Tops $0.48 on Exchanges

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 14th. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded up 40% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $252.06 million and $8.44 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00058638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00023153 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.03 or 0.00798881 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00083858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,107.48 or 0.07930639 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 529,631,628 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

