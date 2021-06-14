Keep3rV1 Reaches Market Cap of $30.75 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be bought for about $153.73 or 0.00381626 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $30.75 million and $2.82 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00063267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00022419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.84 or 0.00793960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00084386 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.92 or 0.08003068 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

