KeeperDAO Price Tops $171.04 on Top Exchanges (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 14th. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $171.04 or 0.00426220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $6.23 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00061224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00022689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.81 or 0.00794444 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00043166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.31 or 0.08044667 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO (ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

