Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Up to $51.22

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.22, but opened at $52.94. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $52.22, with a volume of 153 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.59.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 12,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $638,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $59,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,672 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,434. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

