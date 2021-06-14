Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Up to $51.22

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.22, but opened at $52.94. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $52.22, with a volume of 153 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.59.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $59,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 44,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $2,576,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,672 shares of company stock worth $6,406,434 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 42,309 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,694,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,049,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

