KeyCorp Weighs in on Veracyte, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Veracyte in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.26). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $36.14 on Monday. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.65.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 227.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

