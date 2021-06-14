Keyera (TSE:KEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.75

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$35.75 and last traded at C$35.54, with a volume of 75054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Keyera from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Keyera to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.11.

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.02.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keyera Corp. will post 1.8613576 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 680.85%.

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,071,210.

About Keyera (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

