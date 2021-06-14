KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Reaches $0.62 on Top Exchanges

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KeyFi has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $4,168.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00054801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00160316 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00185090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $407.22 or 0.01036569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,257.94 or 0.99929074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,019,284 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

