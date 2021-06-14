Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,846,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 68,800 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Keysight Technologies worth $264,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on KEYS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.82.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $147.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.53.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,596 shares of company stock worth $1,399,725 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

