KickToken (KICK) Price Up 40.8% This Week

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 40.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a market capitalization of $48.74 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00061651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.02 or 0.00784532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00084159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.56 or 0.07902981 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 2,121,771,003,231 coins and its circulating supply is 126,131,167,705 coins. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

