Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.81

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.81 and last traded at $73.72, with a volume of 102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.34.

KRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.90.

The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.71.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 53.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwood Investors LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,013,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 240,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 118,185 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

