Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

NYSE:KRC traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $73.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,300. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.85. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $73.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.86.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The company had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwood Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $30,013,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 240,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,755,000 after acquiring an additional 118,185 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,893 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 17.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

