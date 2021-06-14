Kind Ads Token Price Tops $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. Kind Ads Token has a total market cap of $168,625.33 and approximately $16.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kind Ads Token

Kind Ads Token (CRYPTO:KIND) is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

