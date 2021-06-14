Kineko (KKO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $60,761.00

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last week, Kineko has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar. One Kineko coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kineko has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $60,761.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00062780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00168360 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00185275 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.61 or 0.01036632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,342.16 or 1.00140265 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 3,867,644 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

