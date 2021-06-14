King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 49,724 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,561 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,724 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $61,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $490,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,895.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $162.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.63. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of -57.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

