King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 23,135 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 869,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,135 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.74% of ACI Worldwide worth $33,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.1% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,106,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,110,000 after purchasing an additional 53,547 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 197.6% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 60,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 40,435 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 28,703 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 438.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 40,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $995,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACIW opened at $39.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.31. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 16.17%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $497,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $884,730.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,836. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

