King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,036 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.26% of Progyny worth $10,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 547.0% in the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Progyny by 631.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,086 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth $9,873,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Progyny by 82.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 23,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 18,127 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $912,150.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $216,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,908,134.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 471,882 shares of company stock worth $24,704,433 in the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGNY opened at $63.98 on Monday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $65.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 112.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

