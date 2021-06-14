King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,627 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 12,502 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 37,385 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 28,845 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth $3,509,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth $603,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 12,385 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

In other Citrix Systems news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $642,733.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,347 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,126.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,747 shares of company stock worth $3,298,462 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $120.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.15. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

