King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,480 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.35% of First Financial Bankshares worth $23,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,248.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

FFIN stock opened at $51.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.16. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.90.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.18 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

