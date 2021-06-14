King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,904 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Compass Minerals International worth $12,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,877,000 after purchasing an additional 153,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,288,000 after buying an additional 132,766 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after buying an additional 38,816 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 424,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after acquiring an additional 20,961 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 327,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMP. TheStreet raised Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $66.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.32 and a 52-week high of $71.88.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.