King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.71% of Alamo Group worth $13,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 437,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,333,000 after purchasing an additional 76,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,770,000 after buying an additional 62,216 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,774,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 334,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,952 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $444,600.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,482,209.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $29,831.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,125.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,496 shares of company stock worth $1,911,731 over the last 90 days. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ALG opened at $149.37 on Monday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.85 and a 12 month high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.46. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

