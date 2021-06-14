King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $10.97 Million Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.16% of Post worth $10,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POST. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in Post by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,833,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Post by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,445,000 after buying an additional 121,939 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Post by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Post by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Post stock opened at $114.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.80. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

