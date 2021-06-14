King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $11.52 Million Holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 1.33% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $11,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRC opened at $35.90 on Monday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.84. The company has a market cap of $937.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.56.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $89.03 million during the quarter. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 9.38%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

